Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $79.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

