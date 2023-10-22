Signaturefd LLC Sells 71 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $444.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $432.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.