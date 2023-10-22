Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 940 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after acquiring an additional 217,214 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,916,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,280,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $409.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $426.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $303.58 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

