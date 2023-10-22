Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 579.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $393,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after buying an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,390,000 after buying an additional 1,213,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,311,000 after purchasing an additional 751,501 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43.

