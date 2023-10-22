Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 4,752 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

