Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 604 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,232 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,041,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,602,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 734,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,005,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $41.07 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

