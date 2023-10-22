Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 61,361 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,361 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 317,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 177,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 49,387 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,002,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 84,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

