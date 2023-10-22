Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,885,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

