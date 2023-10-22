Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $30.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

