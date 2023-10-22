Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after acquiring an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $152.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

