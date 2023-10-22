Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $182.29 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.96. The company has a market cap of $293.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

