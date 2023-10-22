Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $1.82 Million in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $64.43 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

