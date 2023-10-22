Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 8,819 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,557,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 622,146 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,814,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,163,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,110,000 after buying an additional 55,431 shares in the last quarter.

OMFL opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

