Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.20% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

IOO stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.44. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

