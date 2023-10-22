Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 2,927 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after buying an additional 2,535,055 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $423.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $440.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $365.10 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

