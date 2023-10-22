Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 901 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDVG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 748,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 346,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,684,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106,344 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,103,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 45,784 shares during the last quarter.



Shares of NYSEARCA:TDVG opened at $31.68 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $307.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87.



The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

