Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 761,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 90,462.73% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,002.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,138 shares of company stock worth $6,018,783. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

