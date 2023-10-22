SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -298.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.17. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 18.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 72.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

