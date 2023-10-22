SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.10.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SM Energy

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $388,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $388,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,923. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,586,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.