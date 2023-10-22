SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ENRG) Shares Down 3.9%

SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ENRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.11. 1,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Smart Energy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Smart Energy ETF by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,946 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Smart Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Smart Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

About SoFi Smart Energy ETF

The SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iClima Distributed Renewable Energy index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global companies of any market size that enable the practice of distributed energy generation. ENRG was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by SoFi.

