Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Sony Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $83.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.84. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $100.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

