Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, October 23rd.
Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 19.35%. On average, analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $445.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $54.11.
SMBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
