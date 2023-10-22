Southern States Bancshares (SSBK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Southern States Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSBK opened at $22.25 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $196.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Southern States Bancshares from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Report on SSBK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 104,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 54.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern States Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.