SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 3,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74.

Get SPAC and New Issue ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPAC and New Issue ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAC and New Issue ETF stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.62% of SPAC and New Issue ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SPAC and New Issue ETF

The AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims to provide a broad exposure to Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (SPACs) and newly-listed firms. SPCX was launched on Dec 16, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.