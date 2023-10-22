SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.09% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWX opened at $51.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.97 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $758.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

