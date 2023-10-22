Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.

SAVE opened at $16.34 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,749,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after buying an additional 171,462 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.90 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

