Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPLK. TD Cowen upped their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Splunk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $147.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average is $108.92. Splunk has a 1 year low of $69.15 and a 1 year high of $148.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,962 shares of company stock worth $3,363,113. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $222,000. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.1% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $59,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Splunk by 6.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

