Sprott (TSE:SII) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of SII stock opened at C$39.08 on Wednesday. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$38.65 and a 12 month high of C$56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.68.
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of C$67.99 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 2.3369816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
