Sprott (TSE:SII) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of SII stock opened at C$39.08 on Wednesday. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$38.65 and a 12 month high of C$56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.68.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of C$67.99 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 2.3369816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.