Stack Financial Management Inc Buys 5,283 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,055 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,676,000 after buying an additional 305,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,271,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,913,446. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.