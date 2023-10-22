Stack Financial Management Inc Has $22.29 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.0% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $4,656,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $444.17. 1,715,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,484. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $432.04 and a 200 day moving average of $450.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

