Stack Financial Management Inc Purchases New Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,153,000. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 712,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $199,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,433,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,675,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CI traded down $3.39 on Friday, reaching $306.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,217. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.59 and a 200-day moving average of $275.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

