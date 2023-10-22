State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,298 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $37,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.1 %

ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.