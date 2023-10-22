State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $39.52 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of KLA worth $39,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.95.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $462.44 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $275.12 and a one year high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $477.45 and its 200 day moving average is $452.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

