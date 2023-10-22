State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $51.76 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,148 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of CVS Health worth $51,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,353,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 16.9% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 586,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,510,000 after buying an additional 54,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.05 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

