State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $63.12 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $63,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GS opened at $300.05 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.