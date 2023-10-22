State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $75.31 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Intuit were worth $75,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Intuit Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $506.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.27. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $558.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

