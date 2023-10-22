State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $77.70 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of S&P Global worth $77,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,857 shares of company stock worth $8,152,514. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $350.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.31 and a 52-week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.