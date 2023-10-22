State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $88.60 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $88,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

