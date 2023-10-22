State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $61,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in BlackRock by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 323,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 26,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $614.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $679.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $570.94 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.