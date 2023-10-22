State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,195,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,054 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $93,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.2 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

