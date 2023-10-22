State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,375 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $106,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fithian LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,319,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HDB. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $65.46. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

