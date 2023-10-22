State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,472 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $44,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $223.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.86 and a 1-year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

