State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,910 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,809 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of American Express worth $65,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 279 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $141.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.16. American Express has a 12-month low of $132.21 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

Get Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.