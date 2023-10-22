State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 27,747 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,221,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,747 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of America worth $121,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $209.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.37.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

