State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 34,763 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,192,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,763 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AT&T were worth $66,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.1% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 27,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.5% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 67,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 275,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.