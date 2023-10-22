State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,828 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of FedEx worth $35,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $240.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $149.64 and a 12-month high of $270.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

