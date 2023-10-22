State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,530 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $50,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $136.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

