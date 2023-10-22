Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $176.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $159.96 and a twelve month high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $62,781.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $62,781.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,023 shares of company stock worth $1,807,621 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

