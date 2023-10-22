Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $61,723,000. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,481,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 729.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 801,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after buying an additional 704,864 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,832,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,492,000 after buying an additional 514,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

