Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.87

Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.87 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 25.16 ($0.31). Steppe Cement shares last traded at GBX 26.25 ($0.32), with a volume of 133,085 shares traded.

Steppe Cement Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.71.

Insider Activity at Steppe Cement

In other news, insider Javier del Ser Perez acquired 160,000 shares of Steppe Cement stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($44,949.31). 56.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steppe Cement

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

